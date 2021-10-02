Liverpool is up against a Nike threat, as fans are enthralled with Thiago’s work for Harvey Elliott.

As sport continues to grapple with coronavirus, Paul Gorst of The Washington Newsday looked into Liverpool’s relationship with clothing supplier Nike.

Since the collaboration began, the current ‘pale ivory’ shirt has been the most popular away uniform, but Liverpool may not be as heavily promoted throughout the world as some of Nike’s other famous clients.

Others have complained about distribution issues on home turf, with exercise equipment in particular reportedly difficult to come by in city center retailers.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is claimed to be growing in the United States.

Due to the difficult nature of business and brand growth in the midst of a global epidemic, Liverpool will have to wait a little longer than expected to uncover the actual potential of a Nike partnership.

Click to read the rest of Paul Gorst’s tale.

Liverpool has released behind-the-scenes footage of the team posing for their team portrait for the 2021/22 season.

With Kostas Tsimikas’ nickname of ‘Greek Scouser,’ the good-natured banter between centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, and the backing for youngster Harvey Elliott, the team spirit was on full display.

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving the house for the photo, and he was wearing crutches as he recovers from an ankle injury.

After all of the images were shot, the camera cut to a touching sight of Thiago giving Elliott a buggy ride back to the dressing room.

Click to read the rest of the story.