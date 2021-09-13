Liverpool is rumored to be plotting a move for a Norwegian striker.

Liverpool is one of the teams that has set its sights on Erlind Haaland.

Although a deal for the Norwegian striker is unlikely to happen anytime soon, the Reds appear to be doing everything they can to land the 21-year-old striker from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool has apparently approached Mino Raiola about the Norwegian attacker, according to 90min.

Haaland can leave Borussia Dortmund for less than £70 million ($96.7 million) in the next 12 months.

Once his release clause is activated in 2022, Haaland is expected to become one of the most sought-after players.

With five goals in four Bundesliga games this season for Die Borussen, there is no doubt that his profile has grown even more.

The Reds are well aware that they must hunt for alternatives, especially given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Robert Firminho and Mohamed Salah.

Haaland appears to be the ideal match for Liverpool, and is unquestionably one of the top players in the position right now.

Despite interest from a number of clubs, Liverpool is viewed as the team with the best chance of obtaining him.

The Reds’ success in qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and other competitions is one of the reasons for this.

Haaland’s desire to play for a contending squad with a strong possibility of winning trophies is unsurprising.

A hypothetical move to Anfield would make a lot of sense because Liverpool has a proven track record.

Everything, however, is still contingent on what Haaland has in mind. He is aware of the high degree of interest in him and does not intend to make a hasty decision about his future.

Chelsea, in addition to Liverpool, has expressed interest in the Norwegian striker. To sign Haaland, the Blues were willing to pay up to £150 million ($207 million).

Dortmund, on the other hand, decided to pass on any transaction involving Haaland, particularly after the transfer of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. Much of this has already been discussed in a prior piece.

In terms of Haaland’s camp, whatever decision they make will be their own. Raiola is well aware of the rising fascination with his client.

He is, however, seeking a substantial deal that would make Haaland one of the world’s highest-paid footballers.