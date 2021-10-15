Liverpool is rumored to be planning a move for Leeds United midfielder next summer.

Raphael Dias Belloli, better known as Raphinha, of Leeds United will be a player to keep an eye on this summer, with numerous clubs apparently interested in signing the Brazilian footballer.

Liverpool is one squad that could make a bid for his services.

According to Raphinha’s agent, Deco, in a report from Globo Esporte, Liverpool may contact the 24-year-old for his services in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, things could change if the Peacocks try to re-sign him before his current deal expires in 2024.

It may be difficult for the Reds and other interested clubs to pry him away from Leeds United by then.

Deco warns that anything can happen, emphasizing that the Brazilian, like any other player, wants to be a part of a squad with a proven track record.

“He has three more years on his contract,” the manager revealed, “but the contract does not restrict the length of his stay or prevent him from being transferred.” “Leeds is aware of the situation. They’ll be looking to close a big deal, and Raphinha will advance in his career.” For the time being, Leeds United can relax and enjoy Raphinha’s ascension. He has started all of their Premier League games so far this season. So far, he has three goals to his name.

Raphinha has also been a standout for the Brazilian national team, contributing two assists in their World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela, according to Goal.