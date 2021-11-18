Liverpool is rumored to be interested in a speedy Wolverhampton winger for $10 million less than the asking price.

Liverpool is interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, but they have set a limit on how much they will pay.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are intent on selling Traore to the highest bidder in the forthcoming January transfer window, according to an exclusive report from 90Min.

Liverpool and Leeds United, on the other hand, have been turned off by Wolves’ £40 million ($53.7 million) asking price.

Liverpool is reportedly only interested in Traore for £30 million ($40.3 million), but Wolverhampton Wanderers are refusing to accept any offer below the price they have set.

Despite this, the same source claims that both parties are open to a deal and that Traore might still be on the move before the end of the January transfer season.

In some ways, Liverpool’s assessment of Traore is justified, as the 25-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance but little consistency since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018.

Traore has only scored 10 goals in 143 appearances for the Wolves in all competitions, but he does most of his damage as a playmaker who breaks down the opposition’s midfield presence with crisp passes, assisting on 12 occasions.

Traore, despite his bodybuilder-like stature, is a swift player who can span the length of the field in a flash.

Traore was placed second in the Daily Mirror’s list of the top ten quickest players in the English Premier League for the 2019-20 season after clocking 23.48mph in a match against Chelsea last season.

Apart from being linked with moves to Liverpool and Leeds United, 90Min also reported in the same piece that Barcelona is mulling a move for Traore.

Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented this season, and they have a limited amount of money to play with during the transfer window, so this makes little sense.

Xavi, a former Barcelona player who is now a manager, is looking for a high-speed winger under the age of 26, and the former Barcelona youth academy player meets the bill.

While Barcelona will not be able to buy Traore outright, the club’s next best move is to persuade Wolverhampton Wanderers to agree to a loan agreement in which Barcelona will have the option to buy him outright in the summer.

This would be the only viable option.