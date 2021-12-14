Liverpool is reportedly interested in Barcelona’s Gavi, and the Reds have set a price for Nat Phillips.

What does Liverpool have in store for the January transfer window?

Due to a defensive issue last season, they were forced into the market, with Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak both arriving on loan at Anfield.

On the injury front, the Reds are in much better form this season. Despite this, they may be tempted to add to their roster ahead of the second half of the season. Several players have been linked with departures from Anfield.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent Reds speculations below.

GaviFichajes

Liverpool are apparently interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Gavi, after being linked with a move for teammate Pedri but being put off by his asking price, which is believed to be in the nine figures.

A move for Gavi is seen as a more feasible prospect, with the 17-year-current old’s contract said to include a £43 million release clause.

Phillips, Nat

Liverpool have set a £10 million transfer fee on defender Nat Phillips ahead of the January transfer window, amid reports that West Ham are interested.

After a crisis in central defense last season, the 24-year-old played an important role in helping the Reds finish third, making 17 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the second half of the season.

Phillips, on the other hand, has found himself on the fringe of the squad this season, and the Hammers are anxious to bolster their back-line following the injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

The east London club is apparently interested in signing Phillips on a loan basis, but Liverpool is only interested in a permanent deal.

Rodrygo

The National

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo to assist compensate for the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the African Cup of Nations next month.

The Reds were linked with a move for the 20-year-old while he was at former club Santos, but Real eventually won the battle for his signature in 2019 for £40 million.

The club reportedly had a £51 million deal turned down in the summer, but are now willing to up the offer to £68 million for the Brazil international.

Rodrygo has mostly served as a. “The summary has come to an end.”