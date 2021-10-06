Liverpool is pursuing a teen sensation dubbed “Polish De Bruyne,” according to reports.

Liverpool FC is apparently interested in signing Kacper Kozlowski, a Polish teenage phenomenon who has garnered comparisons to Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

In the race to recruit Pogon Szczecin midfielder Kozlowski, Liverpool will face competition from other European rivals such as AC Milan and Juventus, according to Polish media outlet Interia Sport.

According to soccer website FootballTransfers, the Reds are said to be leading in the hunt to sign Kozlowski, dubbed the “Polish De Bruyne.”

Bundesliga’s best duet According to soccer media outlet Teamtalk, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in signing Kozlowski. Kozlowski, who made his Poland debut during World Cup qualifying earlier this year, has already played five times for the senior team, including at Euro 2020.

The 17-year-primary old’s position is No. 10, but his diverse style also allows him to play No. 8 and No. 6. Furthermore, when a player is compared to De Bruyne of Manchester City, who has scored over 100 competitive goals in his club career, there is undeniable quality.

Kozlowski of Pogon Szczecin combines outstanding height, physicality, power, and technical ability on the ball, and is recognized for his eye for goal and ability to create chances for his teammates.

When asked about recent transfer speculations involving many prominent European teams, including Liverpool, Kozlowski indicated he doesn’t get involved in transfer rumors and instead defers to his agency.

“I try to avoid this type of information as much as possible. Allow my agency to take care of it. I have no idea what I’ll do tomorrow, let alone whether I’ll stay in Pogo for the rest of the season or depart in the winter. I don’t think about it; I just go about my business. Big names, on the other hand, do not impress me. My ambition is to play for a club of this caliber in the future, but I believe the best way to achieve this is to follow the philosophy of little steps,” Kozlowski told Interia Sport.

Gini Wijnaldum left Liverpool after his contract expired in the summer of 2021 and signed a free transfer with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While a series of midfielders were linked with Liverpool as the replacement for the Dutchman, the Reds decided to not land any of those midfielders this summer.

