Liverpool is interested in ‘Young Steven Gerrard,’ who turned down a deal with Manchester United.

Sebastian Kehl, the sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, stated that Liverpool had previously expressed interest in Jude Bellingham. The young English midfielder, on the other hand, is not for sale, according to him.

Dortmund’s wonderkid, dubbed the “young Steven Gerrard,” is being pursued by a number of clubs, including “not only Liverpool,” according to Dortmund’s sporting director.

“He is and will continue to be a member of the Borussia Dortmund team. Jude Bellingham is generating a lot of buzz, and not just in Liverpool. However, there is no bottom line and no way out. He is adored, and he revels in it. There are no indications that he would leave Dortmund very soon “Sport1 spoke with Kehl.

Bellingham began his career at Birmingham City as an Under-9 youngster and worked his way through the ranks until earning his first-team debut in the 2019-20 season. In 44 competitive games, he scored four goals. He opted to change clubs at the end of the season.

Manchester United had invited Bellingham and his parents to their training ground in a bid to sign the talented young midfielder, according to sports media outlet talkSport, where they met former legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, and transfer negotiator Matt Judge.

Bellingham, on the other hand, passed on the Red Devils in favor of Dortmund of the Bundesliga.

Bellingham’s game continues to draw attention in his second season at Dortmund. In 61 appearances for the German club, he has seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Dortmund signed Bellingham to a long-term contract when he turned 18 earlier this year. The new contract extends the adolescent sensation’s stay at Signal Iduna Park until 2025.

It was previously rumoured that Chelsea were interested in signing Bellingham as a backup option if they were unable to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. Neither of the players were signed by Chelsea during the summer transfer window of 2021.

Many clubs are also interested in Bellingham’s Dortmund colleague Erling Haaland, who is expected to make a significant move next summer, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid among the clubs interested. In just ten competitive games for Dortmund this season, the Norwegian attacker has scored 13 goals and provided four assists.