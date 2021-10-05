Liverpool is in line for a double boost, while Man City’s inconsistency might decide the title.

In terms of the title race, where does Liverpool stand after their win over Manchester City on Sunday?

Liverpool and City will be at the top come May, and I believe Chelsea is still in contention.

With everything going on at Manchester United right now, it’s a bit of a circus, and I don’t think the manager is strong enough to lead them where they want to go.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has a fantastic manager, a strong roster, and a striker capable of scoring 30 goals.

Thankfully for Liverpool, Manchester City do not have a striker capable of scoring that many goals, which is why we are in contention for the league title.

Liverpool and Chelsea would struggle to stay up with City if they possessed a striker capable of scoring 30 goals. Salah must score 30 league goals, and we must tighten up on the right side of the defense, where teams continue to expose us.

AC Milan, Brentford, and City have all done it. When teams overwhelm you in that area and play to get in on that side, it’s difficult to be as good as James Milner. At the time, that’s the single crack in our armor.

Are we in with a possibility of winning the championship? Yes.

Chelsea has encountered four of the top six teams, whereas we have faced a few, City has faced two or three, and United has faced none. That gives you an idea of where we are right now.

We can’t afford any blips against teams like Brentford because the margins will be razor-thin come the end of the season.

The season has gotten off to a good start.

With victories over AC Milan and Porto, we’ve gotten off to a strong start in the Champions League. If we had beaten Brentford, our league form would have been a little bit better, but it hasn’t been awful at all.

It will be interesting to watch how we perform in our first game back following the international break, because you never know how the team will play. “ “The summary comes to an end.”