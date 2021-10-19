Liverpool is in a pickle as a $275K star demands to be named the highest-paid player in the world, earning $550K a week.

Mo Salah’s agent, who arrived in England on Saturday, is said to be in discussions with Liverpool FC about a lucrative contract for his Egyptian client.

Salah has wanted a weekly wage of roughly $550,000 as part of his new deal with Liverpool, according to The Telegraph. Salah has scored over 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool.

Salah’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire in less than two years. Salah, one of the top soccer players in the world right now, started the 2021-22 season with a bang. According to sports media site Give Me Sport, he will be pleased to stay on Merseyside if the Reds reply with a new agreement that recognizes his talent and contributions.

If Salah’s demands are met, the 29-year-old winger will become Liverpool’s highest-paid player.

Salah has seven goals in eight Premier League appearances so far this season. Six of those goals have come in six games in a row. Salah also contributed an assist in Liverpool’s last two league games, which were against Manchester City and Watford. Salah has scored three goals in two games in the Champions League.

Salah’s contract negotiations will be difficult, especially considering a club’s wage bracket is said to be limited to 70% of its earnings. According to Liverpool.com, Salah’s current pay is estimated to be approximately $275,000 per week.

It’s the same amount that Luis Suarez received as part of his final contract with Liverpool in 2013. Suarez was a product of a different Liverpool period than the present one. Suarez was the Premier League’s top goal scorer in 2012-13, and he led Liverpool to the League Cup title the previous season. To stress Suarez’s importance at Anfield, the club required him more than the player required him.

Liverpool boosted Suarez’s weekly compensation from $165,000 to $275,000 after his failed bid to join Arsenal. Before Suarez became the record earner at Anfield, no Liverpool player had ever been paid anywhere close to that.

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, has only missed seven games for the Reds so far. Every appearance appears to ensure a goal, as the Egypt international has been Liverpool's top scorer in every season since his debut. He has played a significant role in Jurgen Klopp's side winning the Premier League.