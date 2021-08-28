Liverpool is held by a ten-man defence. Chelsea and Man City add to Arsenal’s misery.

Following Reece James’ questionable expulsion, Chelsea held on for a 1-1 draw at Liverpool, while Mikel Arteta encouraged his Arsenal failures to “look in the mirror” after a 5-0 hammering at Manchester City on Saturday.

Chelsea took the lead in the 22nd minute thanks to Kai Havertz’s looping header from James’s corner.

But a tense match between title contenders was turned upside down when James was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

After Joel Matip’s header struck the bar, the Chelsea defender blocked Sadio Mane’s shot with his thigh and then his arm from the goal-line.

After consulting the pitchside monitor, referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty before dismissing James for preventing a goal-scoring opportunity.

Chelsea reacted angrily, but Mohamed Salah stepped up to convert the penalty kick, sparking a penalty area brawl between Blues defender Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The second half was controlled by Liverpool, but Chelsea defended admirably, with Mendy making many excellent stops.

Both teams are still undefeated after losing their perfect records in the first chapter of what should be an exciting title chase.

Arsenal has lost its first three league games this season and has yet to register a goal.

As pressure rises on Arteta, his team is rooted to the bottom of the league after their worst start to a season since 1954.

Despite the absence of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Arteta’s adjustment to a back three failed to stop a slick City onslaught that suggested they are more than capable of defending their Premier League crown this season.

Ilkay Gundogan started the attack before Ferran Torres took advantage of poor Arsenal defending to double City’s lead after 12 minutes.

Arsenal’s task was made even more difficult when Granit Xhaka was sent off for a clumsy lunge at Joao Cancelo.

Before halftime, Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0, before Rodrigo and Torres added their second goals of the afternoon.

“I’m incredibly dissatisfied with the things that happened on the pitch, and the fact that we’ve lost all three games doesn’t help,” Arteta remarked.

“It is time for each of us to reflect and look in the mirror, and to try to change the dynamic as soon as possible because we need to see results.”

Despite Arteta’s problems, Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has urged Arsenal to stick with his former assistant.

Guardiola stated, "I adore him, we love him."