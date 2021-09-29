Liverpool is a fantastic city. Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Manchester United should have been disallowed, according to Pepe Reina.

Pepe Reina, a former Liverpool goalkeeper, resorted to social media after Manchester United beat Villarreal on Wednesday night.

After going down 1-0 after 53 minutes, Alex Telles equalized for Manchester United, and Cristiano Ronaldo clinched the victory deep into stoppage time.

It wasn’t without controversy, however, as many people, including former Red Pepe Reina, believed the victory should have been disqualified for offside.

Jesse Lingard was in an offside position, limiting the goalkeeper’s view, according to the argument.

“Offside all day long…” Reina tweeted after the final whistle in support of his former club.

He added, in response to a fan who insisted it wasn’t offside, “Enabled by who?” It’s impossible to score in the goalkeeper’s line.”

Before joining Liverpool in 2005, the 39-year-old spent three seasons with the Spanish club.

Despite the win, United is still in third place in Group F, with Atalanta on top and Young Boys in second.

After Chelsea’s defeat by Juventus and Manchester City’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, Liverpool is the only English club in first place in their Champions League group.

Nonetheless, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with the outcome after his side suffered their first Premier League defeat over the weekend against Aston Villa.