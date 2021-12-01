Liverpool investors state their position on the €100 million deal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s former club.

According to The Washington Newsday, Liverpool investors RedBird Capital Partners have not been looking to take a stake in Sporting CP by buying a substantial piece of the club’s debt.

The US private equity group, which has controlled 11% of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group since a $750 million investment agreement in March, has been associated with purchasing more than €100 million in debt from the Primeira Liga club, also known as Sporting Lisbon, in recent days.

According to reports in Portugal, RedBird had discussed taking on a portion of Sporting and Novobanco’s debt.

Sporting and Novobanco, one of Portugal’s largest banks, attempted to sell the club’s €240 million debt to outside investors at the start of the year.

According to a report on the Portuguese news website ECO, RedBird was one of the companies that had been looking to buy the debt, but that they had since backed out of the idea, and that Sporting itself, with the help of Bank of America and two private equity funds, was now the most likely to repurchase the debt.

According to ECO, non-binding proposals were issued to banks in June, and RedBird was prepared to accept an offer in excess of €100 million.

However, a source close to RedBird and familiar with the activities told The Washington Newsday that there was no interest in buying the Sporting debt and that no negotiations had taken place.

Over the last 18 months, RedBird has been very active, purchasing Toulouse of the French second division, taking a stake in FSG and its empire, taking a small shareholding in Malaga of the Spanish second division, buying 25 percent of the Rajasthan Royals of the Indian Premier League cricket team, as well as stakes in LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment company and the XFL in America with actor Dwayne Johnson and his business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia

