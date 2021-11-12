Liverpool injury updates and estimated return dates for Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Naby Keita.

Going into the November international break, Liverpool still has a lot of injury concerns.

The Reds’ most recent match before the break was in a 3-2 defeat to West Ham, ending their 25-game unbeaten streak.

With a brief break ahead of them, Liverpool will try to have as many of their injured players back available in time for the showdown against Arsenal on November 20.

Here is a round-up of the current status of play regarding the injured players at Liverpool.

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he sustained in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club hopeful that he will be able to play again this season.

The Reds recently posted a short video of Elliott performing a variety of leg exercises, demonstrating how hard the 18-year-old is working to recover from his injury.

He also saw Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield at the end of last month.

After suffering a “severe” hamstring injury, Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino for a few weeks.

After a brief cameo in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian was replaced.

Klopp said that the injury is “not good” and they will wait to see whether Firmino makes a speedy recovery to be back available as soon as possible.

In his most recent pre-match press conference, Klopp said, “Bobby is not good news with a significant hamstring injury, terribly terrible.”

“We don’t know how long he’ll be out for, but it won’t be right after the international break.” That’s something we’ll have to work on.

“Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow. We have known for two days it was serious.

"We're still talking weeks." There are more than four. That would be a major injury in my opinion. Then we'll have to wait and see. Bobby has a remarkable ability to mend quickly." Naby Keita was stretchered off the game in the triumph over Manchester United last month after incurring a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

