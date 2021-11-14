Liverpool injury updates and estimated return dates for Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

As the November international break begins, Liverpool has a number of injury concerns.

The Reds headed into the break after a devastating Premier League loss to West Ham, which put an end to their unbeaten start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful that all of his players are healthy and ready to play when they return to league action next Saturday against Arsenal.

Here, we look at the latest injury situation at Anfield, including a list of all the players on the sidelines as well as their projected recovery times.

