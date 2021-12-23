Liverpool injury, suspension, and covid news with projected return dates for Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

After a number of first-team players were ruled out with Covid, Jurgen Klopp’s availability concerns have grown.

Liverpool have recently welcomed the likes of Joe Gomez and Naby Keita back from injury, with Roberto Firmino being the most recent player to return.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago all returned suspected positive Covid tests for the Reds, while Jordan Henderson missed the tie against Tottenham Hotspur due to sickness before returning for the Carabao Cup win over Leicester City. And, of course, Andy Robertson is suspended, but it will now be for a longer period than thought.

The following is a list of people who are still on the treatment table and have been sidelined at Liverpool, along with their estimated return dates.

Thiago became the latest player to be placed on the bench ahead of the Spurs match after returning a suspected positive test.

He did not play in the 0-0 draw with Tottenham and is anticipated to be out for at least ten days.

The Spain international missed the club’s penalty shootout victory against Leicester and appeared to be destined to miss the Boxing Day match against Leeds United until it was postponed.

Liverpool travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday, but Thiago might be out until the new year, depending on when he returned a positive test.

Virgil van Dijk, who tested positive for the virus before the win over Newcastle United, is another player who is presently unavailable.

The Dutch defender was also forced to miss the 2-2 draw with Antonio Conte’s side as well as the 1-0 victory over Leicester City on penalties.

However, he could return for the league match against the Foxes.

Since the Newcastle match, Fabinho has been declared out with the illness and will not return until after Christmas.

After the win over the Magpies, Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were discussed. Klopp stated, “It hasn’t been verified yet. It’s a work in progress, to put it that way, but they aren’t there yet. Apart from that, they’re fine.” Curtis Jones has yet to return. “The summary has come to an end.”