Liverpool injury, suspension, and covid news with projected return dates for Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott, and Andy Robertson.

A lot of Liverpool players are still injured before of their Premier League match against Leicester City.

However, things are looking up for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as his team tries to keep up with Manchester City at the top of the table.

On Boxing Day, Man City beat Leicester 6-3 at home to take a six-point lead over Liverpool, whose Anfield match was postponed when Leeds United reported a number of Covid-19 positives among their squad.

So, before the Reds face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, here’s a reminder of everyone Klopp has on the sidelines right now and when they’re anticipated to return.

After his coronavirus isolation period expired, Thiago may be eligible to play against Leicester.

On Boxing Day, the midfielder trained with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones, who are all back in action following their own Covid-19 positive instances.

“The lads who had to isolate or were exposed to Covid have returned. Klopp said in his pre-match press conference, “That means Fab, Virgil, Curtis, and Thiago.”

“The most recent was Thiago. He joined the team for the first time yesterday (Boxing Day).

“We have one young athlete who is currently isolating, as well as two staff members, so it’s quite difficult.” It’s a bit like a lottery every morning when you go in.” The teenager is making significant progress in his recovery from a devastating ankle injury he sustained in September after being tackled by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk.

At the time, there were concerns that Elliott’s season might be finished.

“Elliott should be back in team training in January,” our former Liverpool FC correspondent James Pearce said in a Q&A session for The Athletic last week.

In his most recent Instagram story, the 18-year-old also hinted at a return.

Throughout his recovery, Elliott has kept Reds fans up to date with social media messages.

Klopp also stated on November 26: “He’s running outside with his full body weight — that’s a good sign, everything’s OK. I’m not sure when he’ll return.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”