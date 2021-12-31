Liverpool injury, suspension, and covid news including projected return dates for Thiago, Harvey Elliott, and Andy Robertson.

Three fresh COVID-19 complaints have been filed against Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea.

As the Reds prepare for a key league match at Stamford Bridge, which may have enormous consequences on the title battle, Jurgen Klopp has refused to release the identity of those affected.

Liverpool will be devastated by this news, given Curtis Jones, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk were only recently released from their respective bans.

But who else is going to be missing before the journey to the capital?

Here’s a rundown of who Klopp has on the bench right now and when they’ll be back.

Thiago was forced to miss matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in the Carabao Cup after a suspected positive COVID-19 test.

After finishing his isolation period, the former Bayern Munich midfielder was set to return against the Foxes three days ago, but was forced to withdraw owing to mild muscle discomfort.

Klopp has now acknowledged that the 30-year-old has a hip problem, which the club is unclear of the severity of.

“Thiago, not yet,” says the narrator “When asked if he would be available for Chelsea, the Reds’ manager answered.

“It means he’ll have to wait a little longer [than Minamino]. It’s a hip problem for which we have no idea where it’s coming from, so we’ll have to wait a little longer.” The teenager is making significant progress in his recovery from a devastating ankle injury he sustained in September after being tackled by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk.

There were fears that Elliott’s season would be ended at the moment, but subsequent rumours suggest that the youngster could return to training after the New Year.

Klopp provided an update on the 18-year-old in late November, saying: “He’s running outside with his full body weight – that’s a positive sign, everything’s OK. I have no idea when he will return. He’s a long-term prospect, so every day we can bring him back early is fantastic, but we’re not going to push it.” Due to mild muscle soreness, the Japanese were unable to attend Liverpool’s defeat to Leicester.

Klopp, I’m giving you an update on Minamino this afternoon. “The summary has come to an end.”