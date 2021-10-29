Liverpool injury news and return dates for Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Thiago.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has two players back from injury as they try to keep their unbeaten streak going.

The Reds thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, their largest win at the stadium in over a century, and advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win against Preston.

On Saturday, Liverpool hosts Brighton at Anfield.

Here are the most recent Liverpool injuries and when they are expected to recover.

Naby Keita was stretchered off the play at Old Trafford midway through the second half after getting a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

“Naby has a bruise at the moment,” Pep Lijnders told Liverpoolfc.com before of the Preston encounter. “We assess it day by day.” That’s good because it’s looking good.” Keita’s return to training on Thursday will be welcomed by Liverpool fans, and Klopp is expected to provide an update on his availability for Brighton during his news conference on Friday.

On September 18, the Liverpool midfielder suffered a calf injury against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Thiago has missed eight games since then, including the encounter against Brighton.

In recent weeks, the Spaniard has been pushing up his recuperation, and he was spotted in full first-team training on Thursday.

During Friday’s press conference, Klopp should provide a complete update on his condition.

When Klopp named his Liverpool lineup to face Man United, Fabinho was missing off the team sheet, causing anxiety among fans.

The Brazilian has been sidelined with a slight knee injury, and it is unclear when he will be able to return to action.

“Fabinho will not be available for tomorrow’s game; we will continue to assess him on a day-to-day basis.” “Hopefully, he’ll be able to play on Saturday,” Lijnders stated.

Fabinho was not seen in Liverpool training on Thursday, indicating that he will miss the match against Brighton.

James Milner, who suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s win at Old Trafford, is another midfield concern.

The 36-year-old had previously lasted 27 minutes.