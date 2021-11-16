Liverpool injury news and estimated return dates for Sadio Mane, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson.

As the November international break draws to a close, Liverpool is still dealing with a lot of injuries.

The Reds kick off their Premier League campaign against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, and will be hoping to improve on their last-place finish against West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a healthy return from as many of his players as possible, although several have raised new worries over the break.

Here, we look at the latest injury situation at Anfield, including a list of all the players on the sidelines as well as their projected recovery times.

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he sustained in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

Elliott has been running on the pitch at the AXA Training Centre in recent weeks, which is a huge step forward in his recovery.

Elliott and Klopp were spotted practicing apart from the rest of the squad before of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal.

He also saw Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield at the end of last month.

Left-back for Liverpool Andy Robertson is the latest player to be added to Liverpool’s already lengthy injured list.

Fans speculated that the Scotland skipper pulled up during his country’s triumph over Denmark on Monday night, and that it could have been a hamstring issue.

Robertson went down with 13 minutes left in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park and was replaced by Scott McKenna. But he came out again at the end of the game to salute the crowd.

Liverpool will hope Robertson’s illness isn’t serious, and the left-back will be assessed when he returns to Merseyside this week.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has returned to the club for ‘further assessment of an injury,’ according to the Football Association.

In England’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying triumph over Albania, Henderson played the entire 90 minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”