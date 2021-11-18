Liverpool injury news and estimated return dates for Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, and Curtis Jones.

As the November international break draws to a close, Liverpool is still dealing with a lot of injuries.

The Reds kick off their Premier League campaign against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, and will be hoping to improve on their last-place finish against West Ham United.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a healthy return from as many of his players as possible, although several have raised new worries over the break.

Here, we look at the latest injury situation at Anfield, including a list of all the players on the sidelines as well as their projected recovery times.

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he sustained in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

Elliott was last seen jogging on the field at the AXA Training Centre, which is a huge step forward in his recovery.

Elliott and Klopp were spotted practicing apart from the rest of the squad before of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal.

He also saw Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield at the end of last month.

Divock Origi, who was substituted off for Belgium against Wales on Tuesday night, was the latest player to give Klopp a worry.

The Red Devils drew in Cardiff to end their World Cup qualifying campaign, although Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah was substituted on 59 minutes after appearing to take a knock.

Though the degree of Origi’s injury is unknown at this time, Sky Sports’ touchline reporter Patrick Davison revealed that Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said Origi had a dead leg.

After dealing with a number of fitness problems throughout his frontline, Klopp will be hoping that the 26-year-old is fit enough to play against Arsenal this weekend.

Left-back for Liverpool Andy Robertson is the latest player to join Liverpool’s already long injury list.

Fans speculated after the Scotland captain pulled up during his country’s triumph over Denmark on Monday night. “The summary has come to an end.”