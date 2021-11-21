Liverpool injury news and estimated return dates for Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, and Divock Origi.

On Saturday, Liverpool returned to Premier League action with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal.

The Reds swept through their opponents at Anfield, with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Takumi Minamino.

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful Diogo Jota’s knock isn’t serious ahead of a Champions League match against Porto in midweek.

Due to the absence of a number of other players due to injury, below is a summary of the present status of play at Anfield, as well as estimated return dates.

Following the triumph over Arsenal, Klopp was dealt another injury issue when Jota injured his knee in a collision with Aaron Ramsdale.

After a thorough treatment, the Portuguese was able to play for another 15 minutes before being replaced by Takumi Minamino.

Jota’s fitness will be assessed over the weekend, although the collision may rule him out of the game against Porto next week.

“The scenario is not easy,” Klopp remarked after the game, “and Diogo walked off and took a solid knock on his knee.”

“I believe they went knee to knee, and we’ll have to watch how soon that develops, hopefully in the correct way.” I’m hoping it’s nothing major. It would be really significant.” Divock Origi gave Klopp a scare earlier this week when he was substituted off for Belgium against Wales.

The Red Devils drew in Cardiff to end their World Cup qualifying campaign, although Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah was substituted on 59 minutes after appearing to take a knock.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez had indicated he had a dead leg at the time, according to Sky Sports’ touchline reporter Patrick Davison.

Origi was then absent from the squad for the match against Arsenal, although he was ruled out due to sickness.

Klopp will be hoping he’ll be fit for Wednesday’s match against Porto.

Left-back for Liverpool Andy Robertson, as expected, did not play in last night’s triumph over Arsenal.

Fans speculated that the Scotland skipper pulled up during his country’s triumph over Denmark earlier this week, and that it could have been a hamstring issue.

With around 13 minutes left in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park, Robertson fell to the ground and was knocked out.