Liverpool injury news and estimated return dates for Curtis Jones, Divock Origi, and Harvey Elliott ahead of Newcastle United.

Injury concerns for Jurgen Klopp have subsided in recent weeks as a number of first-team players have returned to duty.

Liverpool have recently welcomed the likes of Joe Gomez and Naby Keita back from injury, and Roberto Firmino is the latest player to go closer to a return to match action after participating in training ahead of the Reds’ triumph over Aston Villa.

Although Firmino was left out of the matchday squad to face Steven Gerrard’s side, the Brazilian is anticipated to return soon.

Here’s a list of people still receiving treatment at the club, along with their estimated return dates.

With a painful knee, the Belgian striker was forced to withdraw from the Reds’ 1-0 triumph over Aston Villa.

Origi did not practice with Liverpool on Thursday, with Klopp subsequently admitting that the club chose to give the 26-year-old an extra rest day.

“It was just the level of intensity. “We decided to pull him out for a day, an extra rest day,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated.

“I think he’ll be alright for tomorrow,” says the doctor. “I didn’t hear anything else.” However, the forward was left out of the matchday squad to play Gerrard’s side, though he is expected to return soon.

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still recovering from a catastrophic ankle injury he sustained against Leeds United in September.

Elliott underwent successful surgery following this sad setback, yet club sources claim that his dedication to a rigorous regimen has allowed him to return to full training ahead of schedule.

According to the Mirror, the teenager has been observed practicing with a ball at the club’s Kirkby training site and is expected to return next month.

Curtis Jones is still out of commission after suffering an eye injury in first-team training at the beginning of November.

Jones has missed the last nine games, and Klopp understands that the club cannot ‘hurry’ his rehabilitation.

On November 30, Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “We’ll have to wait because there’s no actual news.

“I believe they do another examination every two weeks.

“Curtis is perfectly fine, but we need to be cautious.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”