Liverpool injury and covid news, including projected return dates for Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Virgil van Dijk.

In recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp’s injury problems have grown as a number of first-team players have been ruled out due to Covid.

Liverpool have just welcomed back Joe Gomez and Naby Keita after lengthy layoffs, and Roberto Firmino is the next player to return from a long-term injury.

However, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago have all returned suspected positive Covid tests, while Jordan Henderson was forced to miss the draw against Tottenham due to sickness.

Here’s a list of people still receiving treatment at the club, along with their estimated return dates.

Despite a negative Covid test, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Tottenham.

Henderson was sent home with a cold, according to Jurgen Klopp, who confirmed it yesterday.

The Reds’ manager stated, “Henderson has a cold.” “We had to send him home because he was the only one with the right symptoms. We had three cases [of COVID]at first, and Thiago tested positive two days later.” Henderson will return once he’s recovered from his Covid test, which might mean he’ll be eligible for Wednesday’s match against Leicester.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Klopp is expected to deliver an update on his availability.

Thiago, on the other hand, became the latest player to be placed on the bench ahead of the Spurs match after submitting a suspected positive test.

He did not play in the 0-0 draw with Spurs and will be out for at least ten days.

As things stand, he’ll miss the EFL Cup quarter-final as well as the Leeds United match on Boxing Day.

Depending on the day he returned a positive test, the midfielder may have to wait until the new year to return.

Virgil van Dijk, a defender, is another player who has been ruled out after testing positive for the virus ahead to the win over Newcastle in midweek.

The Dutchman was forced to miss Antonio Conte’s side’s 2-2 draw and will be unavailable for the following encounter against Leicester City.

He won’t be able to play until after Christmas, when the Reds take on Leeds United on Boxing Day.

Since the Newcastle game, Fabinho has also been ruled out due to the infection.