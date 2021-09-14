Liverpool indicate a possible return date for Harvey Elliott following ankle surgery.

In the 3-0 triumph over Leeds United on Sunday, Harvey Elliott suffered a significant ankle injury.

Leeds’ Pascal Struijk’s dangerous tackle from behind interrupted the 18-year-game old’s and earned him a straight red card just as Jordan Henderson was ready to come on for the youngster.

Liverpool’s medical crew acted promptly, arriving to the field and taking him to a nearby hospital on a stretcher. Elliott has since undergone surgery, and the team is confident that he will be able to play some role in the 2021-22 season.

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s transpired so far.

The first diagnostic

According to initial accounts, the injury seemed to be a lower leg/ankle injury.

Jurgen Klopp remarked after the game that the team will “had to wait” to learn the nature of the injury.

The path to rehabilitation

While the game was still going on, Elliott posted on Instagram, saying, “Thank you for your messages folks.” YNWA on the road to recovery.”

According to Klopp, the fact that he was able to deliver the message was a good indicator.

“It’s fantastic that he sent that Instagram photo because it shows he’s not in as much pain,” Klopp remarked.

Not only Liverpool players, but the entire football world, have offered messages of support to the child.

Elliott transmits a message

One young Liverpool supporter’s father took to Twitter to share a message Elliott wrote to his son.

Dom (@TheSlotta) describes how his son was concerned after seeing Elliott suffer an injury and wanted to send a video message to the Liverpool player.

Dom posts a screenshot of the Instagram discussion with Elliott, which shows the Liverpool kid answering to a video message, in a sequence of tweets.

Elliott wrote, “I shall be back stronger.”

“After seeing your video, I felt much better. Thank you one more.”

Klopp gives an update on his surgery.

During his press conference on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against AC Milan, Klopp provided an update on Elliot’s position.

Klopp remarked, “I spoke to him the night after the game.”

“He wasn’t in the best possible position at the time, but he already took it.”

He had already accepted it and was aware that he would be away for some time.

“He is in London today (Tuesday) and will, as far as I know, have.”

