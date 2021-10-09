Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard sent Newcastle management a message saying, “The investment is there.”

Former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard has been expected to turn down the chance to manage Newcastle United.

Since the club’s takeover, the former Reds captain has been connected with the manager’s job at St James’ Park.

Mike Ashley’s reign at Newcastle came to an end this week, and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) took control of the club with an 80 percent share.

Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers investment fund will share the remaining 20%.

Bruce is anticipated to be dismissed of his duties, but Charlie Adam, a former Liverpool midfielder who played alongside Gerrard at Anfield, believes the ex-Reds captain will not take over as manager at St James’ Park.

Despite the fact that managing Newcastle could be a “stepping stone” to taking over at Liverpool, Adam believes Gerrard will stay at Rangers.

“”The money is there for Steven Gerrard to go to Newcastle and manage the team,” Adam said on the PLZ Football Show. “He could go out and spend £150 million.”

“Do I believe he’ll leave? No, I believe he will finish his contract with the Rangers. He’s doing a terrific job and seems to know what he’s doing.

“Is this [moving to Newcastle]a stepping stone to the Liverpool job in the long run? Maybe. Any manager will have to look at the relevant project if it is available.” Gerrard is in his fourth season at Rangers, having taken over the club in 2018. He will be aiming to win his second Scottish Premiership title after winning the title previous season.