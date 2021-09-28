Liverpool have unveiled their new Covid-19 system before of their Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield.

Liverpool has confirmed that fans and staff will be subjected to Covid-19 spot checks beginning with this weekend’s match against Manchester City.

A small number of fans will be chosen at random by covid-19 stewarding officials as part of the checks and must either produce proof of being twice vaccinated with the NHS COVID Pass or a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of kick-off as part of the checks.

The modification is in response to the Premier League’s current matchday protocols, and is backed by Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police, and Spirit of Shankly, as the club seeks to protect the public’s health and that of gamegoers.

Proof of covid-19 spot checks is not required for admission, but the club has requested that all home and away fans be prepared to produce the necessary documentation, with children under the age of 18 being excused.

However, Liverpool has stated that they are preparing fans in the event that legislative changes involving large-scale events occur, and covid certification becomes mandatory.

The club also states that mobile lateral flow checks will be available at Anfield, near the LFC supermarket, and that fans should wear face masks and use the hand sanitation facilities supplied while inside the stadium.

Fans can contact one of the spot check stewards if they want to freely share their covid information.