Liverpool have rekindled their interest in Diogo Jota’s former teammate, who might cost over $33 million, according to reports.

Liverpool FC has rekindled their interest in Wolves forward Adama Traore in the present summer transfer season as they try to reinforce their attack.

Traore has been linked to the Reds on several occasions in the past. Unnamed sources told Football Insider that Liverpool has increased their interest and has contacted Premier League opponents to explore Traore’s deal. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to enhance his offensive options ahead of the 2021-22 season, and he wants a flexible forward who can play in the middle, on both flanks, and can carry the ball long distances. Last summer, Liverpool expressed interest in Traore, but the transfer fell through, and the Reds instead signed his Wolves teammate Diogo Jota.

Jota had a strong debut season with Liverpool, scoring 13 goals and adding one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

Wolves had tagged Traore with a $48 million asking price during the January transfer window. According to ESPN, Liverpool is expected to negotiate a cheaper transfer cost because Traore concluded the 2020-21 season with just three goals and as many assists for The Wanderers. According to Transfermarkt, Traore’s current market value is roughly $33 million.

According to soccer website The Hard Tackle, while Liverpool may be ahead in Traore’s transfer case, they face competition from other prominent European clubs such as Chelsea and FC Barcelona.

Traore entered Barcelona’s La Masia academy as an eight-year-old in 2004 and began his soccer career at neighboring club L’Hospitalet. Before making his first-team debut with the Catalans in 2013, he spent nine years in Barcelona’s development system. He only made two appearances for Barcelona before being traded to Aston Villa in the Premier League for a five-year deal in 2015.

Traore was traded to Middlesbrough after only a year at Villa Park, where he finally gained recognition for his talent. Traore scored five goals in 40 competitive outings in his second season at Middlesbrough, impressing Wolves. He was purchased in the summer of 2018.

The Spanish attacker had an impact for Wolves in the 2019-20 season, scoring six goals and assisting on 12 occasions in 54 appearances.