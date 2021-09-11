Liverpool have named their Premier League team for the 2021/22 season.

Due to homegrown restrictions, Jurgen Klopp was only entitled to name a 24-man squad, with the Reds being able to complete seven of the eight essential positions.

Loris Karius is one of four goalkeepers included to the team despite having no long-term future with the club, while Divock Origi and Nat Phillips are also selected after failed summer moves away from Anfield.

Meanwhile, a number of players featured on Liverpool’s Under-21s list are eligible to play for Klopp’s side despite not being selected in a 25-man squad. They include Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, and Kaide Gordon.

The Reds won’t be able to make any changes to their roster until the transfer market reopens in January, however they could fill the void in their team with a homegrown free agent if they wanted to do so sooner.

Liverpool’s Premier League team is comprised of 24 players.

