Liverpool have lost control after Jurgen Klopp’s ‘dangerous’ shift.

Even if it seemed inevitable that Liverpool’s club-record-tying unbeaten streak would end, it was still a tough pill to swallow on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds’ 3-2 defeat against West Ham United dropped them to fourth place in the rankings, four points behind leaders Chelsea heading into the international break.

Though they have 27 games left to make up the deficit, the manner in which Liverpool games have been played in recent weeks has caused concern.

Too frequently, it appears as though Jurgen Klopp’s team has been embroiled in wild fights in which they have battled to maintain any real control over their opponents.

Control was a key component of their title-winning 2019/20 campaign, and while their 99-point total from that season appears very difficult to match, the team’s performance is the gold standard for what this year’s group should strive for.

We all know Liverpool fell far short of those expectations last season, but there are plausible explanations. However, there are fewer mitigating conditions holding them back this season.

The Reds scored first in 29 of their 38 league matches in the 2019/20 season, conceding only six equalizing goals.

Liverpool has continued to take the initiative in its league matches this season, and West Ham was one of only three clubs to score first against the Reds this season.

The way Klopp’s team has been squandering leads, on the other hand, is concerning.

Notably, they’ve already conceded five equalizing goals this season, tied for second most in the Premier League with relegation-threatened Newcastle and Burnley.

With more than three-quarters of the season remaining, that total of five is one less than in the whole 2019/20 title-winning campaign.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact root of Liverpool’s game-management problems this season, especially given that Virgil Van Dijk’s return to the center of the defense should help.

Klopp has shown to prefer more penetrating midfielders filling the No.8 roles within the squad since Georginio Wijnaldum's departure in the summer.