Liverpool have identified a $90 million star as Sadio Mane’s replacement in January, according to reports.

According to reports, Liverpool FC has identified Porto winger Luis Diaz as a potential solution to their Africa Cup of Nations dilemma in January.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are due to depart for international duty next month, and Liverpool are looking to bolster their attack to ensure they don’t suffer too much without them. According to soccer website FourFourTwo, Liverpool are considering Diaz as a possible replacement for Mane. This is primarily due to Diaz’s primary position at Porto, which is identical to Mane’s at Liverpool, on the left flank.

Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases around the world due to the Omicron form, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is expected to begin on January 9, 2022, in Cameroon, and will run until February 6, 2022.

Porto will not want to lose their best player in the midst of the season, and Diaz’s contract with the Portuguese club runs until 2024, so Liverpool will have to pay a significant amount to sign the Colombian attacker. As a result, according to German tabloid Sport1, Diaz is unlikely to leave Porto in January.

Furthermore, according to the report, Liverpool will have to battle with Manchester United and Bayern Munich for Diaz’s signature.

Diaz has a $90 million release clause at Porto, according to reports.

Salah’s current deal with Liverpool is set to expire in 2023, and he has yet to commit to an extension. Salah has demanded that his current pay be doubled, as well as assurances that Liverpool will make fresh additions to enhance the group.

Liverpool might make a better argument for Salah to stay at Anfield if they sign Diaz. According to Sports Illustrated, Liverpool is considering buying Borrusia Dortmund player Erling Haaland in order to persuade Egypt’s King.

This season, Haaland has 19 goals and five assists in 16 competitive appearances for Dortmund. Salah, on the other hand, has scored 24 goals in 22 games for Liverpool in all competitions.

Diaz, 24, is having a fantastic season with Porto, scoring 14 goals and adding four assists in 23 competitive appearances this season.

Diaz moved to Porto in the summer of 2019 after beginning his professional career in Colombia. Because the Colombian forward has yet to hit his best, it might be a fantastic purchase for Liverpool.

At the moment, Porto is playing. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.