Liverpool have had a better forward than Mohamed Salah, according to Ally McCoist.

Mohamed Salah is the player of the moment.

Salah’s incredible goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday has sparked debate about his standing as the world’s best player and as one of the Reds’ many great attackers.

With each passing week, it appears that the Egyptian is breaking yet another record, indicating that he is at the pinnacle of his powers.

Many people now believe Salah is the best player in the Premier League and the world, but the jury is still out on how he compares to former Liverpool superstars.

Ally McCoist has become the latest figure to comment on Salah’s legacy at Liverpool, claiming that Sir Kenny Dalglish remains the club’s greatest-ever attacker.

“Simply relax. “Calm down,” McCoist said during a talkSPORT conversation regarding Salah.

“Is he the best striker ever to play at Anfield?” No, he isn’t. By a long shot, Kenny Dalglish is the best.

“One of the best football players I’ve ever seen was Kenny Dalglish.

“By the way, Salah is a genius. It’s all about viewpoints, and to be honest, it’s a generational issue.

“Rush’s goal-scoring ability was ludicrous. I’ve never seen anything like the partnership he created with Dalglish.

“But you have a case for Rush or Salah for all-round ability — the question was who is the best striker, not who is the best goalscorer – I get it.

“In my opinion, Kenny Dalglish is the best striker I’ve ever seen.”

Dalglish had a fantastic playing career at Anfield, winning six league titles and three European Cups among his many accolades.

According to McCoist, the Scot has 172 goals in 515 games and is “incomparable” to Salah.

“What a player, what a player, what a player, what a player, what a player, what a Seriously, I mean it. He’s one-of-a-kind. Kenny had a left foot, a right foot, and a header — he was really brilliant. I’ve never played alongside a more cerebral footballer. He was simply incredible,” he stated.

“He won’t thank me for mentioning it, but he had a backside, not quite as good as Red Rum’s, but he could turn defenders. He was in a bad mood.” “The summary comes to an end.”