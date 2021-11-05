Liverpool have confirmed that Roberto Firmino has a’serious’ hamstring condition.

Jurgen Klopp stated that Roberto Firmino has suffered a “severe” hamstring injury, which will keep him out for at least a month.

Firmino limped off 12 minutes from time in Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, having only been introduced from the bench at half-time.

The seriousness of the hamstring ailment has been determined, and the striker has been ruled out for the foreseeable future, as well as from Brazil’s roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Firmino has had two hamstring injuries this season, missing almost a month after getting injured at home to Chelsea in August.

“Bobby is not good news with a major hamstring injury, terribly regrettable,” Klopp remarked.

“We don’t know how long he’ll be out for, but it won’t be right after the international break. That’s something we’ll have to work on.

“Bobby Firmino’s departure is a setback. We’d knew it was serious for two days.

“We’re still talking weeks. There are more than four. That would be a major injury in my opinion. Then we’ll have to wait and see. Bobby has a remarkable ability to mend quickly.” Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones will also miss Liverpool’s Premier League match against West Ham United on Sunday.

Gomez was unable to play against Atletico due to a calf ailment, while Jones was unable to play due to an eye injury sustained during training.

Klopp is sure that both players will be available after the international break, as neither has been called up by England.

“Curtis is an entirely different story; he was really unlucky in training when a finger scratched his eye, and he was forced to retire.” “explained the Reds’ general manager.

“In my career, I had a lot of injuries to guys who were not participating. He’s on his way back, but we don’t know how long it’ll take.

“He’ll be back after the international break, for sure, but we’ll have to see when he’ll be able to start doing proper stuff again during the international break.”

“And, hopefully, Joey, after the international break.”