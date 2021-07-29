Liverpool have been warned not to make the same mistake as Manchester United’s Paul Pogba with Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has urged the club to step up their efforts to sign Mohamed Salah to a new contract.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have been urged not to repeat the same mistakes as Manchester United, who have allowed Paul Pogba’s contract to run down to the final year, placing them in a difficult position this summer.

Salah’s current contract is coming to an end in the next two years, and his future at Anfield has already been called into question following a series of interviews he gave last season.

During a wide-ranging interview with Spanish tabloid AS in December, he caused controversy by refusing to rule out potential moves to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Liverpool should be on high alert after allowing Gini Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer to PSG this summer after his contract at Anfield expired.

FSG must avoid repeating history with Salah by doubling down on their efforts to sign him to a new contract, or risk finding themselves in the same precarious situation as United with Pogba.

“If I’m Pogba, I don’t sign a contract,” Aldridge told the Sunday World, implying that his previous club should learn from United’s Pogba dilemma.

“Of course you don’t,” says the narrator. They’ve waited far too long. You see it through and then go away empty-handed.

“He’ll go away with £70 million in his pocket. It’s not a difficult task. United has given him the opportunity to do so.

“Liverpool must take action. It’s a card game in which the players have all of the aces.

“You’re only going to lose the card game if you let them get into the position with one year left.

“All of Liverpool’s finest players must be kept, and he [Salah] is one of them.”