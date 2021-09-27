Liverpool have been urged to make a contract decision for Mohamed Salah, even if it upsets a few people.

Despite his numerous triumphs with Liverpool, Peter Crouch believes Mohamed Salah is still underappreciated.

And, despite the fact that it “may upset a few people,” he believes a new contract for the club’s “greatest hitter” is a requirement.

Salah’s goal against Brentford on Saturday gave him 100 league goals for the Reds in 151 appearances, the fastest a player has done it in the Premier League era and the third fastest in Liverpool history.

After being the overall top scorer for Jurgen Klopp’s squad in each of his previous four seasons, the 29-year-old has started the new season in a familiarly excellent form, netting six goals in seven appearances across all competitions.

Despite Salah’s contributions to the club’s success, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes that Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez are still “held in higher regard” by fans.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has surpassed the £30 million threshold, making him the top paid footballer in the world.

“Perhaps it’s because the eye-popping figures he puts forth season after season have become the norm,” Crouch speculated.

“For a moment, compare him to Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez. Supporters hold them in almost greater regard — and consider them to be more unique. But he has a track record that easily outstrips them.

“There would be more focus and astonishment on what Salah is cranking out if he was in a bang-average side. Perception is an amusing phenomenon.

“It’s getting to the point where you have to conclude that he’s a modern-day great based on what he’s doing,” he continued.

“Salah enters Liverpool’s best-ever XI on the right side. He’s a lock for that job. Put him in with Gerrard, Souness, Rush, or Dalglish – whoever you choose, he has to be there.

“When you consider the players who have worn the red shirt, Salah is in the all-time greats. Suarez and Torres, on the other hand, do not.”

Salah’s arrival from Roma in 2017 coincided with a dramatic turnaround in Liverpool’s fortunes, with his remarkable 44 goals in all competitions helping the Reds reach the Champions League final.

