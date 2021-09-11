Liverpool have been scouting a Brazilian talent for five years in the hopes of finding the next Mohamed Salah.

Raphinha, a prospective transfer target for Liverpool, was given the opportunity to witness him up close and personal for the first time this weekend against Leeds United.

They will, however, already be familiar with a player who appears to possess all of the necessary qualities to be Jurgen Klopp’s ideal forward signing.

Raphinha’s talent was originally noticed by Reds scouts in 2016 during the prestigious Copa Sao Paulo youth football event, according to a report in The Independent this week.

Since then, they’ve kept an eye on the Brazilian winger, and his impressive debut season in the Premier League for Leeds, in which he scored six goals and set up nine more in 30 appearances, has led to Liverpool being heavily linked with a summer transfer.

Neither of those 30 outings came against the Reds. Raphinha joined Leeds three weeks after their thrilling 4-3 defeat at Anfield on the opening day of last season, in a £17 million deal from Rennes that now appears to be a bargain, but injury kept him out of the rematch in April, which was played amid protests over the proposed European Super League.

Raphinha, along with Liverpool duo Alisson Becker and Fabinho, is likely to play in this Sunday’s match between the two clubs at Elland Road, after the Brazilian FA overturned their decision to seek FIFA to implement a five-day rule prohibiting players from competing for their club teams.

Raphinha’s absence would have been as much of a shock to Marcelo Bielsa as Alisson and Fabinho’s absence would have been to Liverpool manager Klopp. Raphinha’s spectacular strike secured Leeds a 2-2 draw at home to Everton last month.

Leeds supporters, on the other hand, are more concerned that their beloved No 10, whose ability to play across the front line – as well as his two-footed nature – makes him the ideal profile for a Klopp attacker – may be on his way out soon.

"He's a special player – arguably the greatest winger I've seen at Leeds since Harry Kewell (who joined Liverpool in 2003)," said Conor McGilligan, a reporter for The Washington Newsday in Liverpool.