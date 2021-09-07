Liverpool have been linked with an £80 million summer move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

If Liverpool want to make a spectacular bid for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, they may have to wait.

According to the Daily Star, Jurgen Klopp has made the 18-year-old midfielder his number one priority for next summer and is willing to spend up to £80 million to get his services.

While Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, The Washington Newsday knows that any speculation of a deal is far too early considering the fact that the summer transfer market just concluded last week.

In any case, according to another story in The Times, Dortmund will not consider selling Bellingham until after the 2018 World Cup.

Liverpool and FSG must not miss out on the chance to sign Jude Bellingham.

Dortmund expect Erling Haaland to leave at the conclusion of the season when a clause in his contract expires, allowing him to be transferred for £68 million.

And the Bundesliga club is keen to avoid losing two of their most promising young players in the same transfer window.

If Bellingham becomes available, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all thought to be interested.

However, it appears that Bellingham will not return to the Premier League until January 2023 at the earliest, as he is expected to play for England in the World Cup, which begins in Qatar in November 2022.

Before moving to Dortmund for £22.75 million in June 2020, the Reds were among a handful of clubs interested in Bellingham.

Bellingham has now established himself as a big success in Germany, scoring five goals and assisting seven times in 51 games for Borussia Dortmund, including a goal against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final last season.