Liverpool have been left’shellshocked’ by Juventus, and Jude Bellingham’s departure is ‘nearly a certainty.’

Liverpool is currently in second position, three points behind Chelsea, as the final international break until March approaches.

Liverpool will have a frantic festive season once the international break is through, and the recruitment team will have targets in mind heading into the January transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Jude Bellingham is a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund.

LFC Transfer Room via BBC Radio Merseyside

Craig Hignett, a former Premier League midfielder, claims Jude Bellingham has been telling people he’ll be joining Liverpool next summer.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any suggestion of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Former Middlesbrough player Hignett, on the other hand, believes Bellingham’s move to Liverpool is “nearly a certainty.”

“I think I’ve got it on good authority, and I can’t disclose where I received it from, but he’s been saying he’s going to Liverpool,” he remarked.

“I don’t know if it’ll be January or the end of the season, but I have it on good authority that it’ll be close to a certainty.”

Karim Adeyemi is a forward for Red Bull Salzburg.

Sport1 is available through Sport Witness.

Borussia Dortmund are ‘absolutely interested in bringing’ the 19-year-old to the club and are ‘now in pole position’ to do so, despite Liverpool’s apparent interest.

The Reds have shown serious interest in the striker, who has 14 goals and two assists in 20 games in all competitions this season, according to Austrian outlet Laola1.

BVB official Sebastian Kehl met with the player’s agent and discussed’specific figures,’ according to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger.

According to the source, the Austrian Bundesliga club is willing to pay him a salary in excess of €3 million per year.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina.

Tuttosport is an Italian publication distributed by The Boot Room.

Juventus is about to stun the world. “The summary has come to an end.”