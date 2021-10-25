Liverpool have been dubbed the ‘new kings’ by Didier Drogba following their hammering of Manchester United.

Didier Drogba has dubbed Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane the “new monarchs” of the Premier League.

After Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, the former Chelsea striker and Premier League great reacted.

Salah’s outstanding performance, which included a hat-trick at Old Trafford, was his 105th, 106th, and 107th goals in the Premier League, surpassing Didier Drogba’s record of most goals scored by an African player.

Drogba previously held the record with 254 appearances in two periods at Chelsea. In 154 games, Salah has already broken the record.

Salah, as well as fellow African forward and Liverpool colleague Sadio Mane, have received plaudits from the former Ivory Coast international.

“The new KINGS on the block @[email protected] Officiel,” Drogba captioned a photo of himself, Mane, and Salah.

Drogba claimed last week that he texted Salah after his record-breaking strike against Watford.

Drogba explained: “I congratulated him and sent him a message.

“I am delighted for him. He’s in fantastic shape right now, and I hope he keeps it up. It is common for our younger brothers to overtake us, which is a wonderful thing.

“Salah is also on his way to breaking another milestone, that of being the best African scorer in Champions League history.”

Drogba and Salah were briefly teammates at Chelsea, with the 43-year-old appearing four times alongside the now-Liverpool sensation.

Sadio Mane now needs five goals to overtake Didier Drogba’s record and become the Premier League’s second-highest scorer after Salah.