Liverpool have announced the signing of a defender from a sporting family.

Lee Jonas has signed his first professional deal with Liverpool, according to the club.

Last season, he was a member of Marc Bridge-Under-18s, Wilkinson’s and he scored on the opening day of the season against Stoke.

Jonas, a 17-year-old from Everton, has been with the Reds since joining the Under-12s.

The teenager, who is a natural centre-back and strong in the tackle, can also play at full-back and even in midfield.

Jonas was one of six Liverpool academy players who began in England’s recent Under-18s match against Wales, and he has played for the Three Lions at various age groups.

The Reds’ newest addition comes from a sporty family, as he is the nephew of boxer Natasha Jonas, who made history as the first British female fighter to compete in the Olympic Games in London nine years ago.

She joyfully tweeted the news to her 44,000 followers on Thursday, saying, “Finally, I’ve been waiting to announce this.” “Kidda, we’re done.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, my nephew, Lee Jonas #90,” Jonas, who won silver at the 2014 European Championships, captioned a photo of her relative wearing a Liverpool shirt in August. Keep the name in mind! Xx #Proud”

Jonas has put pen to paper at a time when a lot of young players have been given opportunities in the first squad.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has given opportunities to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott in recent years.