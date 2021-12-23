Liverpool have announced that their Boxing Day match against Leeds United has been postponed.

The Premier League calendar has been disrupted by the outbreak of coronavirus, which has forced Liverpool to postpone their Boxing Day match against Leeds United.

The match, which was scheduled to start at 12.30pm on Sunday at Anfield, has been canceled due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Leeds players.

Yorkshire have already struggled to field a competitive team due to a slew of injuries, which contributed to a 7-0 thrashing against Premier League leaders Manchester City last week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not delighted with the possibility of playing twice in two days over the Christmas holiday, with his team scheduled to play Leicester City on December 28.

It implies that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara, who all recently tested positive for coronavirus, will be available for Liverpool’s next game, fitness allowing.

Andy Robertson, on the other hand, will miss the visit to title contenders Chelsea on January 2 as he serves the final match of his three-match suspension following his red card at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

According to a statement released by Liverpool, “Tickets purchased for this match will be valid for the rescheduled match date.

“The club will send an email to all ticket holders with information on how to get a refund if they are unable to attend the rescheduled date. Please do not contact customer care about this.

“Liverpool FC would like to express its gratitude to both clubs’ fans for their patience as we continue to work through this difficult moment.”