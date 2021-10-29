Liverpool have announced that rock legends will be performing at Anfield next summer.

Liverpool has confirmed that a concert will be held at Anfield again next summer.

The Eagles, a famed rock band, will perform at the Reds’ home stadium next year, according to reports.

The Eagles will perform at Anfield for one night only on Monday, June 20 to commemorate their 50 years in music.

The American band, widely regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, will most likely perform hits such as Hotel California, Take It Easy, and Desperado.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey make up the band, which has sold over 200 million records worldwide.

Frey is the son of Glenn Frey, a founding member of the Eagles who died in 2016 at the age of 67.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. GMT on Friday, November 5, and those interested can purchase them via www.liverpoolfc.com/eagles and LiveNation.co.uk.

The Eagles will also perform at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, as well as the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, next summer.

Season ticket holders, official Members, official supporters clubs, and hospitality members will be able to purchase tickets for this concert beginning November 4th.

The Eagles will be joined by legendary musician Elton John for a concert at Anfield next summer, which will take place on Friday, June 17.