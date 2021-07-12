Liverpool have announced four pre-season games with a’mini games’ twist.

Liverpool have confirmed that they will play four friendly in Austria during their pre-season tour.

The Reds are now in Austria, where they are beginning their pre-season training for the 2021/22 season.

The players and Jurgen Klopp were photographed arriving at their training camp on the outskirts of Salzburg on Sunday night.

The club has already stated that they will play two games behind closed doors and two more in front of small spectators.

On Tuesday, July 20, Liverpool will play local side FC Wacker Innsbruck and German club Stuttgart in a series of “thirty-minute mini games.”

Then, a few days later, on Friday, July 23, Klopp’s team will meet his former club Mainz in a complete 90-minute match at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena in front of 3,500 supporters.

Liverpool’s trip of Austria will come to a close on Thursday, July 29 when they face Hertha Berlin at the Tivoli Stadium, which will seat 15,000 fans.

Supporters who want to attend the games should verify their local travel restrictions before obtaining tickets, according to the club.

In Austria, supporters must be able to show a vaccination certificate, proof of a previous COVID infection, or proof of a negative COVID test from 24 hours prior to the game in order to get access into a stadium.

The Premier League season will kick off on August 14, with Liverpool traveling to Norwich City to face the newly promoted side.