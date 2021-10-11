Liverpool have an injury worry with Diogo Jota, as numerous players compete for a place in the Watford match.

Diogo Jota has been struck a potential injury blow, with Portugal considering returning him to his former club.

The Reds forward is training with the Seleccao ahead of their match against Luxembourg on Tuesday at Estadio Algarve, but he was not in the side that beat Qatar 3-0 on Saturday.

Jota was absent from Monday’s open training session due to a muscular problem and could be sent back to Liverpool before the end of the international round of fixtures.

Jota has not been fit enough to participate in a full training session yet, according to Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who plans to meet with the former Wolves man before making a decision.

Santos said at a news conference that “he trained a while ago, upped the intensity today with (physio) Joao Brito, but he didn’t train with us.”

“There’s a slim chance [Jota will participate].” I’ll speak with him and find out how he feels.

“It’s good if we feel he’s in any condition to be on the bench and then he can come in.

“If we don’t, we won’t risk putting a player on the field who hasn’t been able to train with us in a long time.

“I’ll make a decision soon, and if he is unable to play, he will return to Liverpool.”

As Jurgen Klopp returns to work this week to begin preparations for the visit to Vicarage Road, Jota’s involvement in Saturday’s trip to Watford is now in risk.

Liverpool are already concerned about Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones’ fitness for the encounter, while Alisson Becker and Fabinho’s availability are also in doubt.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has missed Liverpool’s last two games due to an adductor injury.

Klopp is unlikely to have his goalkeeper or midfielder ready in time for the game against Watford because Brazil is playing Uruguay roughly 35 hours before kickoff.

The pair have not been officially ruled out, but with the short turnaround between their national and club games, declaring oneself in contention will be difficult.