Liverpool have a problem with Mohamed Salah as Jurgen Klopp is compelled to make a change.

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night as they welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the League Cup, after their eight-game winning streak was broken by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp will almost probably make changes for the quarter-final match against Leicester City, but his lineup will undoubtedly be stronger than the one he chose for the club’s last trip in the competition’s last eight stage.

Liverpool reached the quarter-finals two years ago, but were forced to field a youth squad, which lost 5-0 to Aston Villa, while the main side competed in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

And, as a possible League Cup final appearance at Wembley draws closer, injuries, a Covid-19 outbreak, and a hectic festive fixture program might all have an impact on how strong a team Klopp is able to field against Brendan Rodgers.

Virgil van Dijk explains who will replace him as Liverpool’s defensive captain.

Liverpool were harmed by Mourinho’s phone call, but Salah has already proven Gerrard correct.

But it hasn’t stopped us from speculating on some of the options the German could make against Leicester.

Andy Robertson is one player who will definitely not play against Leicester due to suspension following his red card against Tottenham, with the Scotland captain now missing Liverpool’s next three games.

In Robertson’s absence, Kostas Tsimikas is the obvious candidate to fill in at left-back, as he did earlier in the League Cup against Norwich City and Preston North End. There is, however, a catch.

The Greek will be required for both of the Reds’ next two league games, which are against Leeds United on Boxing Day and Leicester City two days later.

As a result, Klopp may be forced to rest his legs in the League Cup, with James Milner or Owen Beck taking his place.

Of course, the left-back position isn’t the only one that will change against Leicester on Wednesday, with Caoimhin Kelleher replacing Alisson in goal and Neco Williams and Conor Bradley vying for the right-back spot.

Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, is suffering from Covid-19. “The summary has come to an end.”