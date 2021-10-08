Liverpool has turned the tables on Barcelona, as evidenced by Divock Origi’s transfer claim.

Barcelona used to be able to sign any player they wanted with a single click of their fingertips.

Who wouldn’t be enticed by the possibility of playing alongside the great Lionel Messi and all those other world-class stars at Europe’s largest stadium, knowing full well that you’ll be challenging for La Liga and Champions League crowns on a yearly basis, regardless of transfer fees and wages?

Over the years, the Calatans have been able to entice players like as Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez, and Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool, despite the Reds’ best efforts to retain them at Anfield.

But it’s a totally different Barcelona now, nearly three years after the Brazilian’s club-record £142 million arrival to Camp Nou.

The Catalans are no longer La Liga powers, with debts estimated to be worth over £1 billion as a result of years of overspending and numerous transfer misfires.

They are currently in ninth place in the table and have had their worst start to a Champions League campaign, losing both of their first two group games for the first time ever, falling to 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica, putting former Everton manager Ronald Koeman under fire.

But, after huge squad turmoil in a frantic attempt to balance the budget, isn’t that to be expected?

Barcelona were unable to retain Messi’s services in the summer, as he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, while Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic, Emerson Royal, Junior Firpo, Ilaix Moriba, and Jean-Clair Todibo were loaned out or sold permanently as the club struggled to raise funds and reduce its wage bill.

Suarez, Rafinha, and Nelson Semedo were all sold last summer, and the majority of their close-season transfer activity was limited to free transfers and loans, with Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay, Yusuf Demir, and Luuk de Jong joining the club.

With the addition of Martin Braithwaite in February 2020, Barcelona now has a legendary front three of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar, as well as Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o, and Thierry Henry.