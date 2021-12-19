Liverpool has told Jude Bellingham’s price, while Barcelona has made a U-turn on Frenkie de Jong’s transfer attitude.

Liverpool are presently a point behind league leaders Manchester City in the rankings as the festive fixture calendar approaches.

Liverpool return to action in the capital this afternoon when they face Tottenham Hotspur – but their recruiting team may be thinking about targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp has told the club that he is anxious to sign the England international and has named him Liverpool’s top transfer target heading into the summer, according to the report.

Bellingham would cost £85 million, according to the source, and the Reds are the club with the most interest in the 18-year-old.

The midfielder, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Although Liverpool has been keeping an eye on Bellingham’s progress, talks of a permanent move are premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Frenkie de Jong, a midfielder for Barcelona.

Barcelona is allegedly open to proposals for the midfielder, with Liverpool being one of them.

According to the Spanish daily, Barcelona is willing to trade most of their players in order to earn cash, and has reversed its previous stance on De Jong.

Another Spanish daily, SPORT, has reported that Liverpool is interested in the former Ajax player.

Midfield alternatives for the Reds include Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and James Milner.

Divock Origi is a forward for Liverpool.

West Ham United are apparently willing to pay Divock Origi’s asking price.

According to the report, the Hammers are willing to pay whatever it takes to secure the Liverpool forward’s signature.

Origi, who is currently.