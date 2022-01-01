Liverpool has three additional Covid cases after sending a message to Gini Wijnaldum.

Coronavirus has ravaged the world in 2021, and football has been hit hard by the virus in recent weeks.

Games around the country have been postponed due to the rise of positive cases during the winter months.

Liverpool’s Boxing Day match against Leeds United was postponed, but with additional positive cases at Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no intentions to request a postponement of the New Year’s Day match against second-placed Chelsea.

Klopp explained, “We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff.” “At the moment, it’s not so cool.” The complete story may be found here, thanks to Ian Doyle.

Gini Wijnaldum left Anfield in the summer after five years.

Despite departing for Paris Saint-Germain with the hopes of getting more playing time and playing alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mpabbe, the transfer hasn’t worked out for the Dutch midfielder.

Wijnaldum has made only a few appearances and is rumored to desire to leave Paris after only six months.

Given that he was never truly replaced, the Reds have been told to bring him back.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Kadeem Simmonds.