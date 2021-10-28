Liverpool has signed Jude Bellingham amid claims of a £101 million valuation.

Jude Bellingham, a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, is one of the game’s emerging stars, and his recent performances have led to speculation about a move to Liverpool.

In the summer of 2020, the England international moved to the Bundesliga from his boyhood club Birmingham City, despite Manchester United’s desire.

Bellingham was included in England’s squad for the European Championship after a spectacular debut season at the Westfalenstadion, which featured a goal against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Given his ease in adjusting to elite-level football, links to European football’s behemoths seem a foregone conclusion, and a move to Anfield has been suggested.

Here’s a rundown of what’s transpired so far.

The Daily Star reports that the Reds are interested in signing Bellingham for £80 million.

However, the former Birmingham player is thought to be satisfied with his life in Germany at the moment and is unlikely to push for a return to English football in the near future.

Nonetheless, Chief Sports Writer Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star believes the playmaker would find a move to Merseyside “tough to refuse.”

Following up on the first links to the Reds, the Echo’s main Liverpool reporter Ian Doyle clarified the Reds’ position on a possible Bellingham pursuit.

“While Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, any suggestion of a move is far too early given that the summer transfer season barely closed last week,” Doyle added.

A report from The Times is also mentioned in the piece, in which it is said that Dortmund will not consider any bids for Bellingham until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he is expected to play a crucial role for England.

In a video broadcast on the England team’s YouTube account earlier this summer, the Dortmund star was asked which player in history he’d like to exchange shirts with.

“Stevie G, easily to be fair,” Bellingham answered. In truth, it isn’t simple; I believe he or Rooney are quite close.

“However, I guess I’d go with Gerrard.” Similar to the No.8.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”