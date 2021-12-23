Liverpool has sent a transfer note to his agent, who confirms the club’s stance on the £45 million striker.

Following the recent statements from his agency, rumoured Liverpool target Jonathan David appears to be on the move this summer.

The 21-year-old striker has made a name for himself in Ligue 1 with Lille, where he helped the team win an improbable league triumph in 2020/21.

David, who is valued at £45 million, has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past. He has 12 goals in 19 league appearances this season, making him the leading scorer in the French top flight.

Liverpool may have been put on high alert following the new comments from his agent Nick Mavromaras, who has apparently drawn interest from all over Europe.

“Our goal is to finish the season at Lille, but it will be his final season there for a variety of reasons,” says the coach “According to Mavromaras, who spoke to Radio Canada.

“I believe the Premier League would be a wonderful fit for him. I believe he enjoys Spain because he enjoys the feel of the ball and the very technical players.

“These two leagues are his top priorities, but nothing is off the table. With Paris Saint-Germain and the major Italian clubs, anything can happen.

“It’s understandable that all of these large teams are interested in Ligue 1’s leading scorer, but I can assure you that no official offer has been made as of today.”

David joined Lille for about £25 million from Gent in 2020, and his deal with the former French champions continues until 2025.

They may, however, attempt to sell their key players after the collapse of the Ligue 1 television deal with Mediapro last year put numerous clubs under financial hardship.

David has previously stated that he declined Premier League interest in order to join Lille.

His agency, on the other hand, believes the Canada international is ready to take the next step in his career and has big expectations for him.

“I’m afraid I can’t tell you the pricing right now. “It’s about Lille,” Mavromaras explained.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s football. Jonathan will not admit it, but he recognizes himself as one of the best young strikers in the world.

“There’s also Erling Haaland, who costs between €75 and €100 million now.”

