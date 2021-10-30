Liverpool has received both good and bad news, as their midfield is without three key components.

Liverpool were knocked back down to earth with a thunderous Anfield thud after an epic day at Old Trafford last week.

The bad news first.

After scoring their 44th and 45th goals of the season, the Reds managed to waste what could have been two crucial points against Brighton and Hove Albion at home.

It puts them three points behind early pacesetters Chelsea as the Premier League prepares to become a three-horse fight as the clocks fall back this weekend.

The good news is that Manchester City were defeated 2-0 by Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium to keep the Reds in second place for the time being.

Liverpool is also unbeaten in 24 games, only one short of the club record set in the early 1980s.

Isn’t it true that you’re still thinking about the unpleasant news?

Given the casual character of the performance against Graham Potter’s upwardly mobile and fearless unit, this is completely acceptable.

This was a far cry from what Jurgen Klopp and his team had been serving up all season.

For this most regular of 3 o’clock Saturday matchups, Klopp had implored fans in the stands to leave complacency at the entrance door on Friday.

“We have to be really good,” Klopp remarked, “and we need individuals [in the crowd]who have the appropriate understanding.”

The Reds’ coach was apprehensive of a raucous crowd waiting for the team in red to put on the kind of show that has become the norm.

Liverpool stormed into an early lead due to Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, and the Kop replied for a time.

On the terraces, though, there was nothing but worry as Brighton battled their way back into the game.

It was almost palpable on the pitch, as Klopp’s players appeared unwilling and incapable to take responsibility in possession.

“I was not overly thrilled with the body language of some in the second half,” Klopp remarked after the game, implying that the tension had gotten the best of some of his players.

As the Seagulls got their blocks, tackles, and headers in throughout, there was little penetration behind a well-drilled and powerful Brighton defense.

However, to merely characterize Brighton is an understatement.